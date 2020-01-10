South Korean national detained at Jaipur airport with 4.5 kg unaccounted gold

A South Korean national was detained on Friday with unaccounted gold weighing 4.5 kg at Jaipur International Airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said. The passenger was stopped during a search operation based on intelligence inputs that he was carrying a large cache of gold, the DRI official said.

As soon as he landed from a domestic flight, the passenger was searched and interrogated about the transaction details of the gold he was possessing, the official added. The accused was detained when he could not provide any satisfactory reply, he informed.

The gold, which is estimated to be worth Rs 1.85 crore in the market has been seized and the accused is being interrogated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.