South Korean national detained at Jaipur airport with 4.5 kg unaccounted gold

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-01-2020 18:36 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

A South Korean national was detained on Friday with unaccounted gold weighing 4.5 kg at Jaipur International Airport, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said. The passenger was stopped during a search operation based on intelligence inputs that he was carrying a large cache of gold, the DRI official said.

As soon as he landed from a domestic flight, the passenger was searched and interrogated about the transaction details of the gold he was possessing, the official added. The accused was detained when he could not provide any satisfactory reply, he informed.

The gold, which is estimated to be worth Rs 1.85 crore in the market has been seized and the accused is being interrogated, he added.

