Hills in U'khand receive light rains

Some hill towns of Uttarakhand received light rains on Friday while the lower reaches saw a rise in the mercury. Sun shone bright in Nainital and Mussoorie where tourists were seen enjoying the melting snow. The roads blocked by snow were cleared in Dharasu-Jogat motor road in Chinyalisaur, Mori-Sankri and Arakot-Nakot motor road.

Rikhnikhal-Thalisain, Thalisain Marchula and Marchula-Sathpuli roads were also restored. Mussoorie recorded a minimum of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as against Thursday's minus 2.5 degrees Celsius and Nainital a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius.

In Dehradun, the minimum temperature dipped slightly from 4.5 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius. Hill towns that received light drizzle included Jageshwar in Almora, Jankichatti in Uttarkashi and Satpuli in Pauri district, the weather department said.

It has predicted isolated rainfall and snowfall in the higher reaches of the state on January 13. A dense blanket of fog in the plains is likely in the early hours over the next few days. PTI ALM DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

