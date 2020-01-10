TN govt announces Rs one crore to slain cop's family

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a solatium of Rs one crore to the family of a policeman who was shot dead by two persons at a state checkpost bordering Kerala. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said he had announced in the state Assembly on Thursday that the relief, besides government job for one person from the family on compassionate grounds, would be provided.

Special sub-inspector Wilson was killed on Wednesday. "Considering his noble sacrifice, I have directed a relief of Rs one crore to his family," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Two unidentified men had shot at the SSI using a pistol and stabbed him when he was on duty at the Kaliyakavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari. The Kerala police have announced a reward for those who provide information about the two suspects, who are Nagercoil residents Towfiq and Shameem..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.