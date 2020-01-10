Maha: Woman held for duping man she 'married' on Jan 1

A woman has been arrested in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating her husband of Rs 30,000 days after they got 'married', police said on Friday. The two got 'married' on January 1 this year, said an official of Chandanzira police station.

"The complainant married the accused after the latter's uncle from Parbhani's Manwat brought the proposal. A couple of days ago she asked for Rs 30,000 for her mother's treatment. After he gave her the money, she disappeared," said Inspector Shaymsunder Kauthale. "The accused's uncle, who had given a fake name at the time of finalising the marriage, has been arrested along with the woman. Further probe into whether they have cheated other people with this marriage modus operandi is underway," he said.

He said the woman is already married and has two children..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

