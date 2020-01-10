Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for `circulating' child porn videos

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:14 IST
Man held for `circulating' child porn videos
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the district for allegedly posting and circulating child porn videos on social media, the police said on Friday. Umesh Durbra Tamang alias Jojo, the accused, worked as a cook at a hotel at Vahuli village in Bhiwandi tehsil, the police said.

The cybercrime cell of the district police had come across child porn videos on social media recently. The police tracked down their origin, which led them to Tamang, said an official. Tamang was arrested on Thursday night.

The Padgham police registered a case against him under the Information Technology Act and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Three die as Turkish fishing boat hits Russian tanker

Istanbul, Jan 10 AFP Three people died after a Turkish fishing boat and a Russian-flagged tanker collided on Friday off Istanbuls northern coast, local media reported. The Turkish boat sank after the collision at around 0330 GMT, the coastg...

UPDATE 1-British woman jailed for posing as a boy to lure girls into sex

A young British woman who posed as a teenage boy to deceive potentially dozens of girls into having sexual contact with her was jailed for eight years on Friday.Gemma Watts, 21, created an online persona as Jake Waton, a 16-year-old boy, an...

Punjab CM reiterates demand for VGF for biomass projects

Chandigarh, Jan 10 PTI&#160;Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to the Centre reiterating his demand for viability gap funding VGF for biomass power projects and biomass solar hybrid power projects to check stubble burning in ...

Rallies taken out to support AP CM's idea of three capitals

Rallies taken out to support AP CMs idea of three capitals Amaravati, Jan 10 PTI The ruling YSR Congress on Friday organised rallies in different parts of Andhra Pradesh to support Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddys idea of having t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020