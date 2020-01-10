Left Menu
Eastern Army Commander concludes security review of NE region

  PTI
  • |
  Kohima
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:29 IST
The Eastern Army Commander Lt General Anil Chauhan on Friday concluded the five-day-long security review of the North East region, a Defence release said. The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) of the Eastern Army command commenced the review of the prevailing security situation in the region on January 6, said the release issued by PRO Defence Lt Col Sumit Sharma.

During the period, the Eastern Army Commander visited the Assam Rifles formation and Headquarters in Manipur and Nagaland. On Thursday, the GoC-In-C inspected the border locations of Eastern Nagaland and front areas of Indo-Myanmar border, he said.

The local commanders of the field formations of Assam Rifles briefed Lt Gen Chauhan on the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness for any eventuality, the PRO said. The Lt Gen expressed his satisfaction with the security measures undertaken by the troops of Assam Rifles and expressed his compliments for efficiently carrying out a commendable job in maintaining peace and normalcy in the region.

The Eastern Army Commander along with general officer commanding Spear Corps and Inspector General Assam Rifles called upon the Governor of Nagaland R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Chauhan apprised the governor of the action being undertaken by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with civil agencies in the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the state and along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The Governor reportedly accredited the indefatigable efforts of the armed forces in arduous conditions and complimented them for their people-friendly initiatives, the PRO said. Lt Gen Chauhan left the region on Friday morning, the PRO added.

