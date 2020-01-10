Crime in Rajasthan can be controlled if CM restrict his New Delhi visits: Kataria

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said the surge in crime graph of the state can be controlled if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot restricts his visits to New Delhi to "save his chair" and rather focuses on departments under him. Gehlot also holds the Home Department portfolio in the state.

Kataria further said maintaining law and order is not a priority for the state government. He said the law and order situation should be monitored by the department heads and a report for the same must come from every district.

"It is unfortunate that they (government) do not have time and departmental monitoring is not being done," Kataria, who is a former state home minister, told reporters at a press conference here. He said the chief minister frequently visits New Delhi to "save" his chair and has "no time" for the departments under him.

"The CM is burdened to save his government and his chair, which is why he has to visit New Delhi from Jaipur very often," Kataria said. "If Gehlot restricts his visits to New Delhi he will be able to focus on his department," he said.

According to the data released by Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh on Monday, the overall increase in crime cases in Rajasthan registered under various Indian Penal Code sections was 31.08 per cent in 2019.

