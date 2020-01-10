Left Menu
Development News Edition

You are not in Pakistan: Guj Assembly Speaker tells Cong MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:08 IST
You are not in Pakistan: Guj Assembly Speaker tells Cong MLA

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi asked Congress MLA Imran Khedawala to maintain decorum in the House and said "you are not in Pakistan" during a discussion on a resolution supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday. The resolution, moved by the BJP government, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for bringing in the "historic" amendment.

During the debate, Congress' Khedawala, first-time MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia seat in Ahmedabad, displayed a poster against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) written in his own blood. The poster had "Boycott CAA/NCR/NPR" written on it.

As Khedawala had shown it to the media before the session started, Trivedi said he had seen it (on TV) and the MLA need not wave it in the House. "You are not in Pakistan. You have already showed it," said Trivedi when Khedawala suddenly raised the poster.

MLA and state Congress president Amit Chavda took a strong exception to Trivedi's remark, saying the Speaker must refrain from uttering such words. Trivedi said he was ready to apologize if Khedawala said he was offended.

Instead of taking strict action, he only asked Khedawala to maintain decorum in a milder way, the Speaker added. Unhappy with the explanation, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said, "The Gujarat government is planning to turn Gujarat into Pakistan".

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel came to the defence of Trivedi. "Sir, you have not said anything wrong. Is it Pakistan's Assembly? This is India. Speaker has not said anything wrong," Patel said.

Later, other Congress MLAs too displayed similar posters, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. The resolution was eventually passed by majority vote.

Earlier too the House witnessed chaos when Congress legislators disrupted Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat's address, as they wanted more time to discuss the issues such as unemployment, children's deaths in state's hospitals and crop insurance payment to farmers. As the slogan-shouting reached a crescendo, the Governor had to cut short his address to three minutes, and left the House after declaring that his speech be considered as read..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Bedi functioning in 'atrocious' manner: Pondy CM

Intensifying his tirade against Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday accused her of functioning in an atrocious manner by blocking the free rice scheme and interfering in appointment ofthe state electio...

Infosys Q3 net up 23.7% at Rs 4466 cr; raises FY20 revenue outlook to 10-10.5%

Countrys second-largest IT services major Infosys on Friday reported a 23.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the December quarter, which the company executives called satisfactory. The company had posted a net ...

ED attaches over Rs 78-cr assets of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, family

Assets worth over Rs 78 crore of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, including her Rs 3.5 crore flat in Mumbai, and her family have been attached by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe against them, the agency said on Frida...

UPDATE 1-Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13 -police

A blast at a mosque in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Friday killed at least 13 people, including a senior police officer, and injured 20 others, police said. Police said an improvised explosive device had been planted at the mosque ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020