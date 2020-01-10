Anti-CAA protesters vandalise car of Shiv Sena functionary

Anti-CAA protesters allegedly broke the wind-screen of the car of a Shiv Sena functionary for videographing their procession against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), police said on Friday. The incident occurred when the protestors belonging to a minority community were taking out a procession protesting against the CAA and raising slogans against the Centre seeking to repeal it, the police said.

Even as traffic was being regulated, the senior Shiv Sena functionary Dinesh Kumar tried to drive into the crowd and videograph the protest, despite police cautioning him. Enraged by this, a section of protestors took the helmets kept on the two-wheelers parked on the road and hit the car wind-screen and damaged it, they said.

Police intervened and removed Dinesh Kumar from the place. Also, they convinced the protestors to end the agitation and they called it off. However, the Shiv Sena activist Dinesh Kumar wanted the police to take action against the attackers..

