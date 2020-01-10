Speeding bus kills biker, mob sets 3 buses on fire

Three buses were set on fire and a few others were vandalised by a mob after a motorcyclist was run over and killed by a speeding bus in the city's Mominpur area on Friday, police said. Two buses were racing against each other on Remount Road near the Kolkata Port Trust's gate no 13 when one of them knocked down motorcyclist identified Anil Verma (32) before running over him, a senior police officer said.

"Verma was not wearing a helmet. When taken to the SSKM Hospital, he was declared brought dead," he said. Soon a mob gathered at the spot and set three buses on fire and vandalised a few others to protest against the incident.

A large police team reached there and controlled the situation, the officer said. "Three fire tenders doused the fire. The three buses were partially damaged. We are trying to identify those involved in the matter," Khalid said.

The driver and the conductor of the bus that hit Verma were arrested, another police officer said adding that nobody was arrested in connection with the vandalism..

