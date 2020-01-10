Capacity building of lawmakers necessary for strengthening democracy: Birla

Capacity building of lawmakers is necessary for strengthening democracy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday, asserting that parliaments play an important role in making policies for the better future of countries. Birla was addressing the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) at Ottawa in Canada.

In parliamentary, speakers are the custodians of democracy and participative governance, and "their decisions have a lot of bearing in ensuring equal participation and representation of people", he said. "Birla observed that capacity-building of lawmakers is necessary for strengthening democracy, and informed the gathering that he has recently initiated a practice of organising briefing sessions for parliamentarians on important legislative business before the House to improve the awareness of Members on such issues," the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement.

Noting that the future of a country is determined by its parliament, Birla said parliaments play an important role in making policies for the better future of countries, by keeping pace with the changing world order while at the same time ensuring that its invaluable traditions remain intact. Talking about a speaker's role, he said he not only enforces the correct interpretation and proper application of the rules and regulations but by his sage counsel, tact and persuasive skills also ensures that voices of all sections of the House are heard with an open mind.

After the conclusion of the event, Birla held a meeting with Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons of the Canadian Parliament, and congratulated him for successfully hosting the conference. The two leaders acknowledged the growing India-Canada bilateral ties and the potential for further expanding mutual trade and investments.

