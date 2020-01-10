30 kg ganja seized in city, 3 held

Three persons were on Fridayarrested from the city's Babughat area after around 30 kgs ofganja was seized from their possession, police said

Sleuths of the Narcotic Cell of the Kolkata PoliceDetective Department arrested Jahirul Sheikh, Tapan Sheikh andKamal Hossain from in front of the main gate of the EdenGardens under Maidan police station limits

"We had a tip-off about these three trying to smuggleganja. During the raid we found around 30 kgs of ganja withthem," an officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

