Plans to merge railway cadres not well thought: Sharad Yadav

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:35 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:35 IST
Loktantrik Janata Dal patron Sharad Yadav on Friday slammed the government over its plans to merge the railway cadres into a unified service and alleged it was an attempt to "break-up" the civil services. Yadav in a statement on Facebook said that the plan was not "well thought and a well perceived decision".

"Every organization is bound to have departments and efficiency cannot be brought in any department without diversity in experts. If you start taking accountancy, traffic and personnel work from the engineering service people, it will be worthless," he said. Yadav said that "after destroying every organisation, this government intends to break up the civil services".

The merging of services will eliminate the check and balances within the railway services and will "facilitate its sale to in private hands", he claimed. He said the merger will be a "gross injustice" to officers from the civil services "who will be put in the queue of the Indian Engineering Service".

​"Eliminating top services in the name of intention to end the mutual rift and clash between the officers is not a foresighted decision on the part of the government. "The fact of the matter is that this government is never interested in assessing what to do and what will be its far reaching consequences, like they have done in the case of demonetisation, hurried implementation of the GST and so on," he said.

They are bent upon changing past valid practices, procedures and the institutions too for the sake of "change only without any deep thinking and consultation with the experienced opposition leaders", the leader said. "With the result, every common citizen is suffering from the wrong one after the other decision of the present government," he said.

Yadav also alleged that in a similar fashion, ​the recruitment of 10 joint secretaries though lateral entry took place last year which was an "open violation of reservation provision as provided in the Constitution". "Now it is given to understand that they are already prepared for filling up 40 posts at the level of deputy secretaries and directors. This government is not only interfering with the well established institutions, but also not willing to continue with the reservation policy which, in my mind, will be a great disaster to democracy and the Constitution of this country," he said.

"​I am worried about the way this government has been functioning, and therefore I would appeal to all citizens to wake up to save democracy and Constitution of this country," Yadav said.

