J-K: Two unarmed civilians killed by Pak Army along LoC in Poonch
Two unarmed civilians were killed by the Pakistani Army on Friday along the Line of Control.
Two unarmed civilians were killed by the Pakistani Army on Friday along the Line of Control. Indian Army sources said Pakistan Army carried out the attack on the five unarmed civilians who crossed over fencing on LoC in the Poonch sector but were within Indian territory.
Two civilians including Mohd Aslam and Altaf Hussain were killed in the attack, while two others were seriously injured. Sources in Poonch said the civilians had crossed the LoC fencing for grazing their cattle when they were attacked by the Pakistan Army.
Heavy firing by Pakistan also took place in the Degwar and Gulpar sectors of Poonch district today. The LoC in recent times has seen frequent ceasefire violations by the Pakistani side. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
