Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing executives called DGCA 'fools' during 737Max plane's approval process in 2017: Documents

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 23:24 IST
Boeing executives called DGCA 'fools' during 737Max plane's approval process in 2017: Documents

During the approval process for 737Max planes in India in 2017, Boeing executives used terms such as "fools" and "stupid" for the Indian aviation regulator DGCA, according to internal documents released by the company. In early 2019, regulators across the world banned flying 737Max planes after two fatal accidents involving the aircraft that killed 346 people. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also ordered grounding of these planes in March last year.

The latest batch of internal Boeing documents were provided to the US aviation regulator FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and US Congress last month and released on Thursday. In one of the conversations, a Boeing executive is recorded as stating, "The DCGA in India is apparently even stupider, if that's a word. I am drinking obviously."

In another conversation, a Boeing executive says the following about DGCA: "I just Jedi mind tricked this (these) fools." SpiceJet is the only Indian carrier having 737Max aircraft in its fleet. The budget airline grounded 13 such planes in March last year.

When contacted regarding this matter on Friday, a senior DGCA official responded, "On the specific issue of simulator training, we have made our stand clear and shall have it and that too in India under our eyes." On the other conversations among Boeing executives, the official told PTI, "We respect his views and shall improve to come up to expectations."

According to the documents accessed by PTI, on December 12, 2017, two Boeing executives had a discussion around 8.35 pm (local time) using text messages regarding the approvals of 737Max plane by DGCA in India. In one of the conversations regarding 737Max approvals, the first Boeing executive states how officials of a regulator - which is not the DGCA - are "idiots".

The executive then adds, "The DCGA in India is apparently even stupider, if that's a word. I am drinking obviously." The second executive responded,"Sounds about right!"

An hour later, two executives were recorded discussing the 737Max approvals - using text messages - by the DGCA in India. However, it is not clear if these two executives, who are discussing this matter, are the same ones who were talking about the matter earlier. In this second conversation, the two Boeing executives are discussing a call that one of them had with the DGCA regarding 737Max approvals.

The first executive is recorded to have said, "I just Jedi mind tricked this (these) fools. I should be given $1000 every time I take one of these calls. I save this company a sick amount of $$$$." The second executive then asked what did the first executive convinced the DGCA of.

The first executive responded, "To simply produce an email from me to the DGCA that states all the airlines and regulators... accept only the Max CBT (computer based training)." The first executive further said, "To make them feel stupid about trying to require any additional training requirements."

In 2017, the DGCA was enquiring if it is necessary to have a mandatory simulator-based training for pilots that will fly 737Max planes in Indian airspace. Since the ban of 737Max plane in India by the DGCA in March 2019, the regulator has made it clear to Boeing that simulator-based training must be conducted for all pilots of 737Max planes and only then a green light would be given.

When asked about the aforementioned conversations of December 2017 among its executives, Boeing India said, "These communications do not reflect the company, we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable. We regret the content of these communications, and apologise to the DGCA, SpiceJet, and to the flying public for them." "We have made significant changes as a company to enhance our safety processes, organisations, and culture," it said.

The language used in these communications and some of the sentiments they express, are inconsistent with Boeing values, and the company is taking appropriate action in response, Boeing India said, adding that this will ultimately include disciplinary or other personnel action, once the necessary reviews are completed. "We have been a long-standing partner of India’s aerospace sector for more than 75 years. We remain focused on contributing to the growth of that enduring relationship in the region," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Rupp picks college coach to replace banned Salazar

U.S. distance star Galen Rupp, who was coached for years by the now-banned Alberto Salazar, is training with successful college mentor Mike Smith. Smith, the head coach at Northern Arizona University, confirmed to Runners World in an email ...

UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kenya's Kipsang provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations

Kenyan Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world record holder and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on its Twitter acc...

EU did not discuss process leading to U.N. sanctions on Iran -Borrell

European Union foreign ministers did not consider on Friday triggering a dispute resolution process under the nuclear 2015 deal that could lead to renewed United Nations sanctions on Tehran, the EUs top diplomat said on Friday.We havent dis...

UPDATE 2-Alphabet's legal head David Drummond, under scrutiny, to retire

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced the retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who has been under scrutiny as the board investigated the companys handling of sexual misconduct complaints. Drummond, also senior vice pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020