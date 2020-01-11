Maha: Fire erupts at godown, no casualties

A fire broke out at a godown inWadi Bunder in the early hours of Saturday, an official said

No casualties were reported in the blaze that eruptedat around 1.15 am at the godown located in a bylane of PD'Mello Road, he said

The fire brigade was pressed into service and theblaze was doused within an hour, he said, adding that theexact cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

