Disproportionate assets case against ex-revenue official, wife

A case has been registered against a retired Maharashtra Revenue Department official and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday. The case against Subhash Mane, former Nayab Tehsildar of Alibaug in Raigad district, and his wife Sunanda, was registered on Friday, the anti-graft agency said in a statement.

It said the probe revealed that during his nearly 11- year-long tenure (from 2007 to 2017) as nayab tehsildar of Alibaug, Mane had amassed assets worth Rs 34.29 lakh, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income. The offence was registered against the husband-wife duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and IPC section 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), the ACB added.

No arrest has been made so far, it said..

