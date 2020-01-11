Left Menu
Development News Edition

AJYCP protesters arrested as a preventive measure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 13:28 IST
AJYCP protesters arrested as a preventive measure

Activists of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) marching to gherao the Assam state secretariat here to protest the new citizenship law were arrested on Saturday as a preventive measure, officials said. Slogan shouting AJYCP activists from Tinsukia in Upper Assam marching towards the state secretariat were stopped at Khanapara area ahead of the secretariat in Dispur, officials said.

The AJYCP demonstrators were arrested and taken in buses to the temporary jail in 4 Assam Police battalion headquarters at Kahilipara area before they were released later, officials added. As the Centre on Friday night in a gazette notification announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will come into force from January 10, students of the premier Cotton University here came out at 11.30 pm to protest against it and burnt effigies of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister shouting slogans against them and that people of Assam will not accept CAA.

The Assam College Teachers Association staged a demonstration in Guwahati against the CAA despite a state government order warning the government servants against expressing any opinion or statement criticising the government violating service rules. "We are not interfering on political issues. But we have constitutional right to freedom of speech as citizens of India to express opposition to CAA", said a member of the ACTA adding, that they had not in anyway adversely affected the normal functioning of colleges or examinations.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) and AJYCP continued with their anti-CAA democratic protest meetings at Sadia, Guwahati, Nagaon, Jorhat and many other places across the state on Saturday. AASU president Dipanka Nath reacting to the Centre notifying the CAA, said the people of the state have to remain united against the government move and continue with their ongoing protest till it was repealed.

AASU general secretary Luringjyoti Gogoi said it's legal fight along with other organisations in Assam will continue. In a gazette notification, the Union Home ministry on Friday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act under which non- Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship, will come into force from January 10..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Su-30 squadron will hugely enhance operational capabilities, says Air Chief Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday that a new Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron is being inducted at Thanjavur and it will hugely enhance the operational capability of IAF. In Thanjavur, we are forming a new Su-30 sq...

Kerala Guv comes out against LDF govt's anti-CAA advt

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has come out against the CPIM-led LDF governments anti-CAA advertisements in the front page of national dailies and said spending public money for political campaigning was thoroughly undesirable. T...

Reason unveiled behind human inclination towards counter-clock side preference

A new study has discovered the reason behind humans choosing left over right or center. Human beings have always been inclined towards left even if suggested to focus on the center from the pre-historic era. But why The answer was unknown u...

Techbooze Consultancy Services Secures $15M Funding from Space Capital at $300M Valuation

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirTechbooze Consultancy Services Private Limited, a leading Business Development, Consulting and Funding facilitator for Startups Enterprise, announced on January 10, 2020 that it raised Series A funding of 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020