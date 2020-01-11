ABVP takes out march in DU against 'Left violence', supporting CAA

Members of RSS-affiliated ABVP on Saturday organised a major students' march inside the Delhi University (DU), denouncing "Left violence" and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act, officials said.

The march was started around 1.30 pm from DU's Arts Faculty, they said.

