ABVP takes out march in DU against 'Left violence', supporting CAA
Members of RSS-affiliated ABVP on Saturday organised a major students' march inside the Delhi University (DU), denouncing "Left violence" and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act, officials said.
The march was started around 1.30 pm from DU's Arts Faculty, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- ABVP
- RSS
- Delhi University
- Citizenship Amendment Act
ALSO READ
ABVP condemns protest during Kerala Governor's speech
JNU Students' Union and ABVP members clash on university campus
JNU violence: ABVP claims two of its activists named suspects by police not involved in attack
Probe proves Left-wing students' role in JNU violence, malafide campaign to malign ABVP: Javadekar
Malafide campaign launched to defame ABVP but Delhi Police cleared picture: Prakash Javadekar on JNU violence.