Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls on PM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of the two leaders.

Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in alliance with the Congress and the RJD unseated the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently-held Assembly elections.

