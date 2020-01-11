ABVP takes out march in DU against 'Left violence', supporting CAA
Members of RSS-affiliated ABVP on Saturday organised a major students' march inside the Delhi University (DU), denouncing alleged Left violence and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The march started around 1.30 pm from DU's Arts Faculty.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- ABVP
- Delhi University