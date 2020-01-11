MP: Tutor booked for outraging 10-year-old student's modesty

A case has been registered against a private tutor for allegedly outraging the modesty of his 10-year-old student in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday when Jakir Khan (28), who taught Arabic to children of his community, went to tutor the girl at her home, said G K Sirame, in-charge of Dindori Kotwali police station.

The victim's family lodged a complaint with the police on Friday, following which a case was registered against the accused, who has been absconding since the incident, he said. A case has been registered against Khan under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sirame added..

