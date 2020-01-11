Such situations occur due to mistrust, lack of communication with students, says former VC on JNU violence

Condemning the recent violence at the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, former Vice-Chancellor of varsity Sudhir Kumar Sopory on Saturday asserted that such situations occur because of mistrust and lack of communication with students. Calling the recent violence at the campus "disheartening", Sopory told ANI: "I have had an experience of working at JNU for over 25 years. The recent incidents of violence at the campus are very disheartening. Such situations occur because of mistrust and it is the lack of communication that decreases trust level."

"I think the administration should take the initiative to talk to students. When I was there, my doors were always open. I always had a diary of the demands of the students," he added. The former VC further asserted that measures should be taken accordingly to fulfil the demands of the students which fall under the purview of the administration.

"For demands which could be fulfilled, measures were taken accordingly, he added. The JNU students have been protesting against the fees hike and demanding the immediate resignation of the Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

On Thursday, students took out a protest march against the violence on the campus earlier this week. Students raised slogans and banners against the administration during the protest. On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take strict action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

