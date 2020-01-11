UP: Girl suffers acid burns in accident

A 13-year-old girl suffered acid burns in an accident here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place when a woman in Ghasiyari Mandi area threw a bag, containing a bottle of the chemical, outside her house which fell near the girl who was passing by, they said.

The bag belonged to a person who polishes jewelery for a living, the police said. "It seems that the incident was accidental in nature," said Kaisarbagh Station House Officer Deenanath Mishra.

A case has been registered in this regard and the girl admitted to Balrampur hospital, the police said.

