Shimla youth Cong protests against district admin's 'failure' to clear snow on roads

Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Shimla youth Congress activists on Saturday cleared the roads blocked by snow, alleging that the district administration failed to fulfill its duty. The activists led by youth Congress president Virender Banshtu also held a protest outside Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap's residence on Jakhu road near Takka bench and the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here.

Himachal Youth Congress general secretary and Shimla in-charge Nishant Thakur also took part in the protest. The party workers alleged that the district administration failed to remove snow from the city roads even after 72 hours.

People are facing a lot of inconvenience, at least one person was killed and several others were injured after skidding off the snow-covered slippery roads in the state capital, they added. If the roads are not cleared in the next two days, the youth Congress said it will gherao the DC and Shimla Municipal Corporation offices.

