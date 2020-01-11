Gehlot demands judicial inquiry in JNU violence case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned the role of police in the violence that erupted on JNU campus last week and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. He alleged that masked goons entered the varsity premises on January 5 under police supervision to strike terror and that police personnel provided safe passage to the attackers for escape.

"Police escorted masked goons. Police officers should have been terminated for this," he told reporters here. Gehlot said a judicial inquiry should be conducted into the incident and it should be probed who had directed the police to escort the goons.

He said the attack on the students was an example of democracy being in danger. "The Prime Minister should reply over what is happening in the country," he said.

