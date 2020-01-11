Left Menu
ABVP takes out march in DU against 'Left violence', for CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 19:17 IST
Members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Saturday organised a major students' march inside the Delhi University, denouncing alleged Left violence and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. The march started around 1.30 pm at DU's Arts Faculty and the students then proceeded to the Campus Law Centre, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Hansraj College and Daulat Ram College. The march culminated at the Swami Vivekananda statue inside the Arts Faculty.

"Today's march is in support of CAA. This march is also against those who are trying to boycott exams, classes to hamper the academic calender of students. It is against the violence which took place in JNU on January 5," Delhi University Students' Union president Akshit Dahiya said. The marchers raised slogans in support of the new citizenship law and against Left parties. They demanded legal action against those involved in violence at JNU and accused the Left organisations of not accepting opinions opposed to their's.

"Students have gathered against the red terror in JNU. We have full faith in Delhi Police. Those who have been identified by police do not belong to ABVP," DUSU Joint Secretary Shivangi Kharwal said. Nidhi Tripathi, national general secretary of ABVP, addressed the students and accused the Left and other political parties of "creating a violent atmosphere in the country by spreading lies and misinformation about CAA".

"Students across numerous educational institutions are coming out in support of CAA. The parties and the people involved in violence need to understand that a democracy requires dialogue and has no space for such violent activities." On January 5 night, masked people armed with rods and sticks stormed the JNU campus and assaulted students and faculty members, and vandalised property, leaving several people injured.

Leftist outfits and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad blamed each other for the violence.

