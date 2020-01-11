Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM slams Kumaraswamy over video on anti-CAA protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 20:18 IST
CM slams Kumaraswamy over video on anti-CAA protest

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday hit out at his predecessor H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), terming video clippings released by him accusing police of inciting violence during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru last month as "cut and paste" which do not have any meaning. Kumaraswamy on Friday had released about 35 video clippings and had accused Mangaluru police of inciting violence during the protest on December 19 that had led to death of two persons.

"Is there any meaning for it (video clippings)? It is just a cut and paste. Our people (BJP leaders) have reacted, I don't want to comment on it," Yediyurappa said in response to a reporter's question about the clippings released by Kumaraswamy. While releasing the videos, Kumaraswamy had criticised Mangaluru police, including its commissioner P S Harsha for their high-handedness, and had demanded setting up of a joint House committee to investigate the incident.

Refuting the allegations, Harsha on Saturday, without naming Kumaraswamy, claimed a few selected clippings of the incident have been released to the media, changing their sequence and context. "Only after seeing the complete footage of these clippings, one can get clear picture of the incident. So it was necessary to see the clippings released in a sequence and with a context," he said.

The Mangaluru police commissioner said as independent inquiry on the incident by the CID and Magistrate was on, the city police will hand over all the video footage that were in its possession and the truth will come out after the probe. Meanwhile, hitting out at Yediyurappa for terming the videos released by him as "cut and paste", Kumaraswamy in a series of tweets, asked whether he has the courage to prove the truth of the video by seeking a report from experts.

Reacting to several BJP leaders including Union Minister D V Sadananda Goowda, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MP Shobha Karandlaje, among others, for attacking him over the video release, he said "it is not me (Kumaraswamy) who is playing politics in Mangaluru, it is you. You are instigating communal violence there. BJP is responsible for turning Mangaluru from city of commerce to centre of communal politics." PTI KSU BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-Iran says its military shot down Ukrainian plane in 'disastrous mistake'

Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defences were fired in error while on alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Foreign ...

Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen detained at Jane Fonda's climate change protest

American actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen became a part of the climate change campaign and were detained along with a bunch of others at Jane Fondas climate change protest. According to TMZ, the stars joined Fondas weekly Washington ...

Republic day parade to be conducted in Vizag port

As it is gearing up to move its administrative base soon, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided to conduct the Republic Day Parade in the port city of Visakhapatnam on January 26. The decision to organise the official Republic ...

Turkey asks Russia to get Libyan general to accept truce

Istanbul, Jan 11 AFP Turkey on Saturday asked Russia to convince eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar to respect a ceasefire initiative by Ankara and Moscow that he has rejected. We are waiting for our Russian friends to succeed in convi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020