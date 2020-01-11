Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Chief hails decision to set up air defence command

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 20:54 IST
Army Chief hails decision to set up air defence command

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday hailed the defence ministry's decision to set up an air defence command, saying its formation would help in preventing incidents like the IAF shooting down its own helicopter in Kashmir and Iran downing an Ukrainian passenger jet. Last week, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat issued directions to all stakeholders to prepare a roadmap by June 30 to create an Air Defence Command to enhance security of India's skies.

Formation of an air defence command is a step in the right direction to ensure that such incidents do not occur, he said at a press conference on the eve of Army Day. "I am sure that if we put all our efforts, I can say with reasonable degree of confidence that such incidents will not happen as far as we are concerned," he said.

On Wednesday, Iran shot down a Ukrainian aircraft, killing all 176 people on board. The downing of the plane came hours after Iran launched missile attacks on two US airbases in Iraq in retaliation to killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike. Iran Saturday said it "unintentionally" shot down the aircraft.

On February 27, the IAF shot down one of its helicopter in Kashmir when Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a dogfight. A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force brought down the Mi-17 aircraft in Budgam in the Kashmir Valley, killing six IAF personnel on board the chopper and a civilian on the ground.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal had described the incident as a "big mistake". To a separate question, the Army Chief said the six Apache attack helicopters being procured by the Army would be deployed in formations guarding the border with Pakistan.

He said the chopper would be deployed at locations where there is a threat of armoured columns. "Six Apache choppers would be given to an Army unit on the western borders," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Republic day parade to be conducted in Vizag

As it is gearing up to move its administrative base soon, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided to conduct the Republic Day Parade in the port city of Visakhapatnam on January 26. The decision to organise the official Republic ...

Cong demands sacking of JNU VC, Delhi police commissioner

Demanding immediate sacking of the JNU vice chancellor and the Delhi police commissioner, the Congress on Saturday said that the entire incident of violence in the university campus should be investigated by an independent judicial commissi...

Shah unveils 5.5 lakh letters to PM on CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled over 5.5 lakh postcards written by Ahmedabad residents to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for the Citizenship Amendment Act. The postcards were stacked on the dais as Shah addre...

PM Modi interacts with saints, seers at Belur Math in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the saints and seers at Belur Math here. PM Narendra Modi is at Belur Math, where he is interacting with respected saints and seers, read a post on PMO Indias official Twitter handle....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020