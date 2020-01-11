2 killed in car-truck collision in UP's Mathura

Two persons were killed and as many injured in a car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred late Friday night near Bajna cut, they said.

The deceased, identified as Deepak (22) and Kapil (23), were from Haryana, said Station House Officer (SHO) Jagdambika Prasad. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

He said the injured -- Abhishek and Rohit -- are undergoing treatment at a hospital here. After the accident, the truck driver fled in his vehicle, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

