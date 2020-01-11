Jharkhand CM celebrates JMM president Shibu Soren's birthday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and JMM workers on Saturday celebrated the birthday of party president Shibu Soren here. A cake cutting ceremony was also organised on the occasion.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's president Shibu Soren was born on this day in Ramgarh in 1944. The chief minister is scheduled to distribute blankets among the poor on Saturday night as the state is in the grip of severe cold.

Former chief minister Raghubar Das greeted Guruji - the name by which senior Soren is popular in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.