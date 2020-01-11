Decomposed body of tiger poached some days ago found in Maha

A highly decomposed carcass of a tiger was found on Saturday in Bramhapuri Forest Division of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, officials said. A statement from the forest department said the body of the tiger was found in compartment no 1179 in Mudza beat of Bhooj Round under Bramhapuri Forest Range.

"The body is highly decomposed and its head and claws are missing. The tiger, which was between three to four years old, was poached a few days ago," an official said. Senior officials have reached the spot and probe was underway, he said.

The tiger was cremated after post mortem, he said..

