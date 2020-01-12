Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Toll in Boisar chemical factory blast goes up to seven

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palghar
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 11:22 IST
Maha: Toll in Boisar chemical factory blast goes up to seven
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday has gone up to seven with the recovery of one more body, an official said on Sunday. District Guardian minister Dada Bhuse also inspected the blast site late Saturday night and later said prima facie, the factory had permission from the authorities concerned to carry out testing of machineries at the unit.

The blast took place on Saturday evening during the testing of some chemicals at the under-construction plant of Ank Pharma in Kolwade village, killing six people. "During the debris clearing operation, one more body was found on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Trinad Dasari (35)," district disaster control cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said.

One girl was still missing from the mishap site, he said, adding that search was on to trace her. The six found dead on Saturday have been identified as Mohan Ingle (45), Sakshi Madan (39), Nishu Singh (26), Madhuri Singh (46), Gokul Jadhav (18) and Ilyas Ansari (45) (factory watchman).

Besides, the seven injured persons, including the plant owner Natwarbhai Patel, who was seriously hurt, were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, Kadam said. Work for clearing the debris was still underway, he added.

The explosion took place during the testing of some chemicals around 7.20 pm at the plant in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Boisar, located over 100 km away from Mumbai, officials earlier said. The blast was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, and windowpanes of some houses in the surrounding area shattered, they said.

The under-construction plant building collapsed after the explosion and two other chemical units located in the vicinity also suffered damages, Kadam said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was also called for rescue operations on Saturday.

District Guardian minister Dada Bhuse inspected the blast site late at night. Later talking to reporters, he said as per preliminary reports, the plant had permission from the authorities concerned to carry out testing of machineries.

"However, the district health and safety officials will visit the site today and carry out an inspection. Based on their report, police will take further action," he said. As of now, an accidental death report has been registered, an official at Boisar police station said.

"In view of several chemical units located in Boisar MIDC, we have to now seriously think of taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future," Bhuse said. The minister said he would hold a meeting with all stakeholders in the coming days to come up with some preventive measures.

"We would seek guidance and suggestions from experts in this field. Periodic inspections of these plants will be conducted to come out with safety measures," he told PTI. The minister also said that he would visit the blast site on Sunday for a detailed review of the incident.

Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs five lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Will help 25 Pakistani Hindu refugees resettle in Muzaffarnagar village, says BJP MLA

A BJP MLA has said he would facilitate the resettlement of 25 Hindu Pakistani refugees in Kawal village here and has given financial assistance to five of them The 25 Hindu Pakistanis are living in a refugee camp in the national capital.Fiv...

'Space Camp' remake in works at Disney Plus

The popular 1980s space adventure drama Space Camp is getting a reboot at Disney Plus. Saturday Night Live scribes Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell are penning the script of the project, which marks their feature writing debut.According to Th...

UPDATE 1-Thousands join Thai anti-government run, while rival camp pushes back

Thousands of Thais joined a run in the capital on Sunday in what appeared to be the biggest show of dissent against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, although he also drew a big show of support at a rival event. Police est...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Refiled to add time in headline and paragraph 1. Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Conne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020