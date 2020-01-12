People should avoid snowbound areas of Kullu: Himachal police

Local residents and tourists have been advised to not travel up to the higher reaches and snowbound areas of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Sunday. Kullu superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the district from January 12 to 19.

He added that people should avoid traveling to the higher reaches as it might prove fatal. In a tweet, Kullu police has asked people to call 107, a toll-free number in case of any emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.