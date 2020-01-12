Maha Governor visits ISKCON temple, interacts with devotees

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari visited the ISKCON temple in Juhu area here on Sunday and interacted with devotees. ISKCON president Braj Hari Das, and industrialists Gopichand Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja were present at the temple, a Raj Bhavan press release said here.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), colloquially known as the Hare Krishna movement, is a Hindu religious organisation. The ISCKON temple here is set up on a four-acre land near the Juhu beach.

Opened in 1978, it is one of the most visited temple complex in the country. The complex includes a spacious marble temple, an auditorium, a restaurant and a twin towered seven-storey guest house where visitors can stay..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.