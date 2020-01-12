No new Shendra-Bidkin connector road at the moment: Gadkari

A greenfield road connecting the Shendra-Bidkin nodes of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor in Aurangabad will not be constructed now and an existing road will be upgraded and missing links built, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. The proposed road is to cater to the Shendra Bidkin Industrial Area (SBIA), part of the DMIC, and connect it further to Pune and JNPT Port near Mumbai.

"The average vehicle count on the (existing) road is around 12,000. Let this traffic grow. We can make a (new) Shendra-Bidkin road after that. Existing road patches will be used, and connecting patches will be built wherever necessary," the Union minister for road transport and highways said. He said the Aurangabad-Shirdi route will be expanded.

The minister was talking to reporters after chairing a project review meeting here..

