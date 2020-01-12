Left Menu
'Pongal Peruvizha' at Raj Bhavan put off to January 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 18:58 IST
'Pongal Peruvizha' at Raj Bhavan put off to January 14 Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI): Raj Bhavan on Sunday said it has postponed 'Pongal Peruvizha', a function on the harvest festival, on its premises following death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, the ruler of Oman. Raj Bhavan, the Governor's official residence, had put off the event scheduled for January 13 to January 14 at 5 pm.

"The programme was postponed due to the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman, as per the instructions of government of India to observe one-day State mourning on January 13, a press release said. The celebration would be held on January 14 in the presence of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, the release said.

Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, died on Friday last at the age of 79..

