Two-day workshop on growth of bamboo industry in J&K's ends

A two-day workshop-cum-exhibition focussing on the growth of bamboo industry in Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of the Northeastern region ended here on Sunday. 'Bamboo - A wonder grass' was inaugurated on Saturday by Union minister Jitendra Singh in the presence of Lt Governor G C Murmu.

At the workshop, several recommendations were made including the formation and promotion of bamboo farmers and using bamboo as a construction material for eco-tourism. The recommendations were put forth by Planning Advisor, North Eastern Council, C H Kharshing during his valedictory session.

He sought to identify and increase the coverage of appropriate species of bamboo in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through tissue culture research and the establishment of nurseries and distribution of endlings. Kharshing also recommended the promotion of the use of bamboo as a construction material for eco-tourism, rural housing and community buildings in rural areas and assistance to artisans from the UT for the promotion and marketing of their bamboo products and handicrafts.

Speaking during the technical session, a young entrepreneur from Northeast, Dhan Chaudhary said the size of the incense sticks market in the country is about Rs 6,000 crore and is growing at a rate of 10 percent per annum which has immense scope for livelihood development in the rural areas. "There are about 12,000 agarbatti (incense sticks) manufacturing units in India and over 33 lakh people are directly or indirectly employed by this industry," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has good scope in agarbatti manufacturing as there are huge reserves of Bamboo in different areas of Jammu which can generate employment for the people.

