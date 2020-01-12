5 men briefly detained for raising anti-NRC slogans at Pragati Maidan

Five men associated with a theatre group were detained for allegedly creating a ruckus at Pragati Maidan by raising anti-NRC slogans on Sunday, police said.

Those detained were shouting slogans against the National Register of Citizens near Hall No. 11-12 around 4pm and the public there opposed it.

The five men were taken to Tilak Marg police station and released at 6.20pm, a police officer said.

