Roses offered to traffic violators in Jammu

  Jammu
  Updated: 12-01-2020 21:41 IST
  Created: 12-01-2020 21:04 IST
The officials of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Sunday presented roses to traffic rule violators in different parts of the Jammu region instead of issuing challans as part of a campaign during the 31st National Road Safety Week, a senior officer said. The violators were, however, also advised to strictly follow the traffic rules, he said.

The road safety week is being observed nationwide from January 11 to January 17. Regional Transport Officer, Jammu, Dhananter Singh said the aim of the campaign is to inculcate awareness about traffic rules and safety among the people.

"Every year more than 900 people are killed in road accidents and majority of these accidents occur due to the negligence of drivers. The drivers need to follow traffic rules and safety measures to save lives," he said. Various other activities are also being organized as part of the ongoing Road Safety Week in coordination with Traffic, SDRF and Health departments, the official said.

He said a team of eye specialists from Rotary Eye Hospital, Udhampur, organized "Awareness-cum-Free Health Check-up Camp" for drivers and conductors at the taxi stand of Jammu railway station. Inspector-General of Police T Namgyal, who inaugurated the camp, advised the representatives of various transport unions to ensure their drivers do not indulge in overloading, over speeding, drunken driving and wrong parking.

