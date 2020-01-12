Decomposed tiger carcass found in Maha, cattle owner held

Two people were arrested after a highly decomposed tiger carcass was found on Saturday in Bramhapuri Forest Division of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, officials said. The body of the tiger was found in compartment no 1179 in Mudza beat of Bhooj Round under Bramhapuri Forest Range.

with its claws and head missing, and officials had called it a case of poaching. "Bajirao Narayan Mashakhetre and Rakesh Laxman Zade were arrested on Sunday for poisoning the tiger. Mashakhetre is the owner of a cow that was found dead near the site where the tiger carcass was recovered. We believe the cow was poisoned and the tiger died after consuming it," an official said.

Zade, a shepherd, cut the big cat's head and claws, the official said, adding the head was found hidden 500 metres away while the claws had been dumped in a nullah. "Zade has named Yashvant Bhobhate of Mudza village as an accomplice. Hunt is on for him," he added.

A Mul court sent them to jail till January 20..

