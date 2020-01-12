Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra can be divided into 3-4 parts: RSS ideologue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 21:49 IST
Maharashtra can be divided into 3-4 parts: RSS ideologue

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue M G Vaidya has said that Maharashtra, among the country's biggest states by area and population, could be divided into "three to four parts". Vaidya was talking to a news channel here on Saturday.

"It is my opinion that if population of Maharashtra is around 11-12 crore, then it can be divided into three to four parts," Vaidya, a former RSS spokesperson, said. Spread over 307,713 square kms, the state is the third largest in area after Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Its population of 11.2 crore, as per Census 2011, is the second highest after Uttar Pradesh's 19.9 crore. Vaidya had expressed the same opinion in 2016 as well, at the time claiming the ideal population of a state was "three crore" and to achieve this, smaller states needed to be formed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iran Guards say missiles did not aim to kill US troops

Tehran, Jan 12 AFP Irans Revolutionary Guards said Sunday it did not aim to kill US troops when it fired a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not importa...

Russian-led air strikes suspended in Idlib after ceasefire - residents

Russia and its allies halted air strikes in Syrias Idlib region on Sunday as a ceasefire agreed with Turkey came into force, residents, rebels and respondents said, although few were optimistic the truce would hold. Hundreds of thousands of...

Tennis-ATP makes $500,000 donation for Australian bushfire relief

The ATP will donate 500,000 to the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as part of the bushfire relief efforts, the governing body of mens tennis said on Sunday. The donation from players was announced by Novak Djokovic and Rafa...

Iran's Khamenei calls for better regional cooperation, criticises U.S.

Irans Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on Sunday for increased cooperation among countries in the region to deal with problems he blamed on the United States, his official website said.The situation in the region is inappropri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020