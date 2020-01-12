NSUI activists detained for bid to show black flags to Shah

Police on Sunday foiled a bid by the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) to wave black flags at Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, and detained 80 activists. The activists were taken into custody from ten different areas in the city for trying to show black flags, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar.

They were let off later after completing legal formalities, he added. Shah addressed a 'Jansamarthan Sabha' (public meeting) in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Garrison Ground here.

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh has opposed the CAA granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The new law, passed by Parliament in December last year, was ratified by the Central government on January 10.

