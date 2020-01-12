Man hacked to death by woman in Bengal's Raiganj

A man was hacked to death allegedly by a woman with whom he was in an illicit relationship in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in Ukilpara area in the district's Raiganj town.

Gopal Das and Saraswati Jha, both married to other persons, were in an illicit relationship, police said, adding that recently Gopal was having an affair with another woman. Saraswati came to know of the other woman and when they were drinking together on Saturday night, she attacked him with a sharp object, killing him instantly, they said.

Saraswati has been arrested and a case has been filed, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

