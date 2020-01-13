Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 injured in clash between two communities in Telangana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 11:34 IST
11 injured in clash between two communities in Telangana

As many as 11 people including three police officials were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, police said on Monday. Police imposed Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and brought the situation under control after members of two communities indulged in arguments, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson over a petty matter of some people riding bikes by removing silencers late on Sunday night, they said.

The clash that broke out over a petty matter as some people were questioned by members of another community while they were making noise by removing silencers from their bikes. The fight turned violent with members of the two communities setting some vehicles on fire besides indulging in minor incidents of damaging houses also after pelting stones, police said.

"A total of 11 people were injured in the incident including three police officials and out of them 10 were given treatment as out-patient and discharged. The situation is under control...police patrolling and watch has been kept on the situation," a senior police official told PTI. Additional police personnel were mobilised from adjoining districts and deployed, the official said adding those involved in the clashes were being identified and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for the violence.

The three police officials including District Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju (who suffered bleeding injuries on his fingers) sustained injuries during the stone pelting while dispersing the clashing groups, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

AB de Villiers confident ahead of BBL debut

Ahead of his Big Bash League BBL debut, flamboyant batsman AB de Villiers on Monday exuded confidence and said he has a big role to play for the Brisbane Heat in the megaevent. I always feel pressure. Wherever I play around world, either a ...

Not the type of person I am: Stoinis on homophobic slur incident

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis has expressed regret for the homophobic slur directed at Kane Richardson. The Melbourne Stars opening batsman had directed a homophobic slur at Richardson during Saturday nights BBL derby between the Star...

Billy Porter, Chris Melloni, Gillian Jacobs board 'The Twilight Zone' season 2

The second season of CBS Jordon Peeles anthology series The Twilight Zone will feature Billy Porter, Chris Melloni and Gillian Jacobs. The network made the announcement at Television Critics Associations winter press tour.According to Varie...

HC seeks response of police, WhatsApp, Google on plea to preserve data of JNU violence

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three JNU professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020