Parl panel to meet Home ministry, Delhi Police officials to take stock of crime in Delhi

Senior Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police officials will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Monday to discuss rising crimes in Delhi, according to details available with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The committee, chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, is likely to quiz the officials on the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University where a masked mob attacked students and teachers and damaged property.

"To have a briefing by the Home Secretary along with Delhi Police and other stakeholders/organizations on the 'Rising Crime in Delhi and National Capital Region," the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin issued on the agenda of the meeting. Delhi Police's role has come under the scanner following the violence in JNU with allegations that the force was standing at the gate of the campus while a mob attacked students and faculty members inside.

