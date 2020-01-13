JNU violence: Nine people told to join investigations from today, say Delhi Police sources
Nine people have been told to join the investigation from today in connection with the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5, Delhi Police sources said on Monday.
Nine people have been told to join the investigation from today in connection with the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5, Delhi Police sources said on Monday. Those who have been served notice by Delhi Police will be interrogated in JNU.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified the masked woman who was seen in the videos of violence at JNU, as a student of Delhi University. According to Delhi Police, she will be soon served notice to join the investigation.
On January 5, more than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked them and teaching staff with sticks and rods. (ANI)
