Terrorists open fire at CRPF bunker in Anantnag district

Terrorists on Monday opened fire upon a bunker of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here. According to CRPF, the incident occurred at 12.40 pm and 3-4 rounds were fired upon a bunker of B/164 Battalion in Anantnag district.

"Fire came from a house on the backside of the bunker and no injury or loss of life reported," CRPF said. It also added that the area has been cordoned and a search is underway. (ANI)

