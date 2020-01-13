Lucknow, Varanasi reel under cold wave, fog

Lucknow and Varanasi shivered on Monday as cold wave conditions intensified in the region. Dense fog enveloped the area even as the minimum temperature plummeted to 7 degrees Celsius.

"It's so cold today and there is so much fog around. We were feeling cold, that's why we stopped here to have some tea. We are waiting for the fog to disperse a bit so we can travel further," Ashwani Yadav, a resident of Lucknow, told ANI. Bhaliram Prasad, a traveller, said, "I am coming from Babarpur and it is very cold today."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the region may continue to have moderate fog, cloudy sky or thunderstorm over the next few days, with the temperature remaining below 18 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

