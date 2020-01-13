Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong raises questions over arrested J&K police officer's role in Parliament, Pulwama attacks

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:21 IST
Cong raises questions over arrested J&K police officer's role in Parliament, Pulwama attacks

The Congress raised questions on Monday over the role of Davinder Singh, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer arrested for ferrying terrorists, in the Parliament and Pulwama attacks and asked if he was "only a pawn" in a "bigger conspiracy". In a swift operation, police arrested Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba, a district commander of the banned outfit, and Altaf, besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

"Who is Devinder Singh? What's his role in 2001 Parliament Attack? What's his role in Pulwama Attack, where he was Dy SP DR? (sic)," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet. "Was he carrying Hizbul terrorists on his own or is he only a pawn, as master conspirators are elsewhere? A bigger conspiracy?," he added.

Singh, who was in line for promotion as a superintendent of police later this month, was posted at the anti-hijacking unit at the Srinagar airport. He was under the radar of the police when the plan was being hatched to smuggle out the terrorists, an official said on the condition of anonymity. Singh's name had also surfaced during investigations into the 2001 Parliament attack, when convict Afzal Guru had alleged his role. The probe, however, was in Singh's favour.

Surjewala also tagged a media report titled "Who is Davinder Singh, the Kashmir police officer arrested in a car with Hizbul militants?" with his tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia has taken all precautions to ensure safety of oil facilities- Energy Min

Saudi Arabias Energy Minister said the kingdom has taken all precautions to ensure the safety of oil facilities after recent strikes in Iraq. We have taken every precaution that can be taken, he told reporters when asked whether the kingdom...

11 injured in clash between two communities in Telangana

A trivial issue took a violent turn when members belonging to two communities clashed in communally sensitive Bhainsa town of Nirmal district leaving 11 people, including three police officials, injured in stone-pelting, authorities said on...

US to transfer soon to India exclusive sex-sorting technology for farm animals: Union minister

The USA is expected to transfer its exclusive sex sorting technology, developed by the United States Department of Agriculture USDA, to India by September this year to help the country tackle the menace of stray cattle, Union Minister Girir...

UPDATE 1-'French Spider-Man' scales Total tower in support of pension strikes

Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the French Spider-Man, on Monday scaled the Tour Total, a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris, to demonstrate support for workers striking against the governments pension reform plans.Robert, 57, stood with b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020